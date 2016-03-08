Barcelona opening to sell Rakitic this month, Juventus are interested
21 January at 17:40Barcelona’s management aren’t against the idea of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic leaving the club this month, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 31-year-old Croatian midfielder, who is contracted to the Catalan club until 2021, has struggled on the pitch so far this season, due to both a lack of consistent playing time and some confidence issues. The Blaugrana are willing to sell the player this month.
Juventus are interested in the player, the report continues, but will have to offload a few other players first in order to give Rakitic space in the midfield department. The Croatian has made 20 appearances across all competitions for a total of 880 minutes so far this season, providing only two assists in that time. In the league he has only started seven times and played a full 90 minutes twice, showing his lack of consistent playing time.
Apollo Heyes
