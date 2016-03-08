Barcelona summer signing and outcast Malcom will reportedly not leave the club in January.The Brazilian was signed by the Catalans this past summer from French side Bordeaux after they hijacked Roma's move for him. Since his arrival for big money though, Malcom has failed to make an impact at Barcelona, having appeared only twice so far and has played only 25 minutes.Mundo Deportivo state that Malcom will not leave Barcelona in January, despite reports stating otherwise.