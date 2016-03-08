Barcelona, Piqué: "I won't be returning to Manchester United"

SHOW GALLERY

Barcelona's Gerard Piqué had this to say about his future as he spoke to the Daily Star: "Manchester United? I don't think so. I am happy here at Barcelona, this is my home. I have friends and family here and I play for the club that I have always wanted to play for. I want to win other titles here with FC Barcelona...". For the entire interview, you can visit the Daily Star. You can also click on our gallery section to view some Piqué pictures right here on Calciomercato.com.