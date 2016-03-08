Barcelona place Inter and Man Utd target Rakitic on the market
14 June at 17:30
Rakitic and Barcelona are ready to say goodbye, according to reports from the Spanish press. The club has decided that the Croatian playmaker no longer features in their plans for the squad going forward, and that they can afford to sell him in this transfer window. According to Cadena Ser Valverde met with Barca president Bartomeu on Tuesday and agreed that the midfielder could leave the club.
Barcelona have already brought in Frenkie de Jong to play in central midfield, and with their notoriously big wage budget, they will need to make some room on the wage bill, especially if they sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico as has been hinted. Barcelona value the player at around €50 million, and Inter have long been known to have been interested in him, however they may feel that Barcelona’s valuation may be a bit high for a 31 year old. Manchester United are also thought to have registered an interest recently, and could challenge Inter for his signature.
