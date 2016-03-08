Barcelona plan move for Manchester United star next summer
13 August at 22:15According to what has been reported by the English newspaper the Daily Telegraph, Barcelona have not entirely given up their pursuit of Manchester United’s French, World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba.
The Catalan club have resigned themselves to the fact that they will not be signing Pogba this summer, with the Manchester club reluctant to sell their star – especially now that the English transfer window is shut and they have no possibility to sign a replacement.
However, the Telegraph are reporting that Barcelona are already planning their second assault on the Frenchman, who was also a target of Juventus, next summer. Pogba has a reportedly fractured relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and, after his World Cup success, will be hoping to have a good season regardless, proving his doubters wrong and cementing himself at the top of the game.
