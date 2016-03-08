Barcelona planning for Vidal departure in January with Inter and Juventus interested
19 December at 16:00Barcelona are preparing to lose Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal in the upcoming January transfer window, with a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today suggesting that the club already have a plan in mind.
The report details how the Catalan club are willing to send the 32-year-old Chilean midfielder away from the club on loan, with Inter in pole position to acquire him. However, the club will have to accept an obligation to buy the player, with the price set at around €20-25 million.
Whilst the Nerazzurri are keen to sign him, the report highlights, his age plus high wages, as well as this fee, may allow Juventus to take over and acquire him in January. So far this season Vidal has made 18 appearances for Barcelona, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process. He has struggled for consistently playing time this season, only playing three full games all season.
Apollo Heyes
