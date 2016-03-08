Barcelona prepare assault for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz has really come into his own in the past year. Since signing for Napoli last summer, the Spaniard has since broken into the Neapolitan first team and impressed many around the world.



The front page of Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barcelona are hot on the trail of Ruiz. The newspaper reports that Eric Abidal was in Italy to watch the match between Lecce and Napoli and would have conveyed his beliefs back to the Barcelona board that Ruiz is a smart signing.



Napoli are currently working on renewing Fabian Ruiz's contract, so even if they cannot keep hold of him, they can at least earn more money in any potential transfer. Napoli signed Ruiz for 30 million euros so it is likely that the Catalan giants may be forced to pay at least 50 million euros.



Ruiz himself does not consider a return to Spain a real possibility right now: "​I think it is pleasant for everyone to read their name associated with such clubs, but I have always said the same thing: I still have a four-year contract with Napoli and I'm very happy. The coach gives me the confidence that all players want. Renewal with Napoli? The club and my agents are talking and I hope the agreement comes soon. I was very happy from the moment I arrived. They have given me so much confidence."