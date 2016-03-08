Barcelona prepared to offer star to PSG for Neymar: the details
04 March at 20:30Barcelona haven’t given up on trying to sign Brazilian star Neymar and are prepared to offer one of their stars to Paris Saint Germain, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Deportes Cuatro via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Catalan club miss the 28-year-old Brazilian forward, who previously scored 105 goals and provided 77 assists in 186 appearances for the side. Since joining the French club in August 2017, Neymar has only made 78 appearances across all competitions, scoring 67 goals and providing 39 assists.
In order to convince the Parisians to give up on Neymar, the report continues, the Blaugrana will offer French forward Antoine Griezmann, who won the World Cup in 2018. The 28-year-old has struggled in Catalonia this season, after arriving from rivals Atletico Madrid last summer. He has made 36 appearances so far this season across all competitions, for a total of 2866 minutes. In that time, he’s scored 14 goals and provided four assists.
