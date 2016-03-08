Barcelona preparing to sell Juventus target in January

14 September at 23:00
Samuel Umtiti is a player whose future appears to be constantly hanging in the balance. He has been strongly linked away from Barcelona in the past year, with a whole host of top clubs chasing his signature.

From the Premier League, both Arsenal and Manchester United have been said to be interested in the Frenchman whilst Juventus are an interested party in Italy. Juventus already bolstered their defence significantly this summer with the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt, Cristian Romero and Merih Demiral all helping to build a sustainable and solid back-line for the future.

However, Barcelona are said to be once again evaluating Umtiti's departure, after another injury knock has meant that he is not a truly reliable option for the club. Juventus, meanwhile, are suffering from the absence of Giorgio Chiellini, who suffered an ACL injury in the first match of the season and will be out for the next half-year at a minimum. Therefore, Juventus may consider an approach for the French centre-back in January, should the defence feel depleted.

