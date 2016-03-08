Barcelona present latest offer for Neymar: reports
27 August at 19:05Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly made a fresh offer to sign Brazilian star Neymar.
Neymar has been heavily linked with a PSG exit this summer and the club too have accepted that he wants to leave the Parc des Princes. Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested but they haven't reached an agreement yet.
Reports in Spain and France claim that Barca are back on the table for their former MSN member.
It is claimed that they have put forward an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy for 140 million euros next summer and 170 million euros if they sign him in the summer of 2021.
Barca are prepared to offload Ousmane Dembele in exchange as they don't see the Frenchman as a key part of the side. They also feel that he can resurrect his career by playing under his Borussia Dortmund mentor Thomas Tuchel.
