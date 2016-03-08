Barcelona president cagey amid rumours of Rakitic to Inter Milan

Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been named, in the past week, as a potential target for Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri are looking for a midfield signing to bolster their squad; after Radja Nainggolan has failed to meet expectations since joining the club from AS Roma in the summer.Speaking to Cadena Cope, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu answered questions about Rakitic's future, saying "​Ivan knows, when the club has new economic possibilities, we will talk about its renewal."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.