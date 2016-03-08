Barcelona president denies Griezmann agreement

17 June at 17:45
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken to RAC1 about the club's interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann; speaking words that may bring some concern to fans of the Catalan club.

"​If Barça can deny contact with Griezmann? We have always said, we have not spoken and today there is no nothing, but we'll see how the market evolves in the coming days or in the coming weeks."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.