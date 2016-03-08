Barcelona president denies Griezmann agreement
17 June at 17:45Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken to RAC1 about the club's interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann; speaking words that may bring some concern to fans of the Catalan club.
"If Barça can deny contact with Griezmann? We have always said, we have not spoken and today there is no nothing, but we'll see how the market evolves in the coming days or in the coming weeks."
