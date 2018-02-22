Barcelona president: "Griezmann? I can't talk about it"
24 May at 08:30Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of Barcelona, spoke to Catalunya Radio about the possible arrival of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.
"I can't say anything, our club has great respect for other clubs that are preparing for the next season. Griezmann has a contract with another club. We have maximum respect for him and his current team. We are working, but I can't say a single name yet," the president told the Radio station.
