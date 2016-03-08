Barcelona president: 'It is impossible to replace Messi with anyone else'

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that while the club is looking for ways to imagine life without Lionel Messi, but no one player can replace the Argentine.



Bartomeu was talking in an interview he gave to Le Figaro and he said: "The future after Messi ? We are thinking about it, but it is still far away Leo is only 31 years old.



"His performance is excellent and he always plays better I do not know how to do it: when he will not play with us anymore, it will be impossible to replace him with another player, after Messi there is nobody."



