Barcelona have ended their season with a defeat in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia. Fans of the Blaugrana are furious with their manager after that the team was eliminated from the Champions League at hands of Liverpool before the final disappointment of the season. "Valverde has a contract and the defeat [against Valencia] is not his fault", Valverde told TVE."Goals matter and Valencia scored one more than us. We've been preparing the following season for weeks, we are not starting today. It's not time to explain what will happen but there will be news soon".