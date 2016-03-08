Barcelona president: 'We are after De Ligt'
05 April at 20:55Barcelona president Josip Maria Bartomeu has said that the club is interested in bringing Matthijs de Ligt to the Catalan side.
De Ligt has become one of the world's wanted young defenders and has attracted the interest of many top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, United and Barcelona.
Bartomeu was recently talking to ESPN and he was asked about the club's chase of De Ligt.
He said: "Every year our society is interested in several players and this summer will be no exception. De Ligt, like other great players, is a name on our table. It is a large power plant."
"I already know what will happen with him, but now is not the time to say it."
De Ligt, 19 , has appeared in 27 Eredivisie games this season, scoring twice. He has also impressed for the national side this season.
Go to comments