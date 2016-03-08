Barcelona propose Suarez to Juventus: the details
20 August at 18:35Spanish giants FC Barcelona have tried to propose Luis Suarez to Juventus in a possible summer transfer.
Juventus have been after a striker during the ongoing summer transfer window and have been keen on letting Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala leave. Their attempts for Mauro Icardi haven't been concrete yet as they failed to sign Romelu Lukaku.
We understand that Barca find themselves in a situation similar to that of Juventus and they have to make capital gains in order to sign Neymar this summer.
To make room for Neymar economically and in terms of giving him a space in the side, the Catalans have proposed Suarez to Juventus, who haven't exactly said 'no' to a possible deal. But their priorities currently lie in getting rid of Mandzukic and Higuain.
On top of that, Juve don't see Suarez as a viable option. He is the alternative to Icardi. There is not much concreteness in this apart from the idea proposed by Barcelona, but there is room for growth.
