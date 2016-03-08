Follow Barcelona-Psv LIVE on Calciomercato.com



Match facts:



Barcelona have won 24 of their last 26 Champions League games at the Camp Nou (W24 D2 L0), with their last defeat there dating back to May 2013 against Bayern Munich (0-3).



PSV Eindhoven have not won any of their last eight matches in the Champions League (D4 L4), the longest current run among the sides competing in this seasons competition (also Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge).



PSV Eindhoven have won just one of their last 16 away matches in the Champions League (D4 L11), a 1-0 win in Russia against CSKA Moscow under manager Jan Wouters back in November 2007.



Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has never progressed further than the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



Current PSV Eindhoven manager Mark van Bommel made nine Champions League appearances for Barcelona between September 2005 and May 2006, including playing 61 minutes in the Spanish teams’ victory over Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final.

Only two of the previous nine PSV Eindhoven managers have won their first Champions League game in charge of the club (Bobby Robson in 1998 and Phillip Cocu in 2015).