Barcelona put Rakitic on the market: Inter and Juve challenge Man Utd
10 May at 16:00The elimination from the Champions League has taken its toll on Barcelona, who are now planning a revolution in the summer, looking to form a new team that will be ready to open a winning cycle.
Among the player that could leave, Ivan Rakitic is included. In fact, the Croatian playmaker is no longer considered as a crucial part of the team, thus he could leave the club this summer. The midfielder reportedly expected a salary increase, which didn't arrive, which has caused friction.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, there are many teams interested in the player's services, including Inter, Juventus and Man Utd. The Bianconeri haven't lost sight of Rakitic and would be able to beat the Nerazzurri in the race. As things stand, Barcelona will only sell the Croatian for a fee of at least €50m, which is a fair price considering the player's qualities.
