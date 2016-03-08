Barcelona, Rakitic turned down a move to Qatar this summer
25 September at 00:00Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic turned down an offer from abroad in the summer, according to the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com.
The papers report that the Croatian World Cup Finalist refused a move from Barcelona to Qatar, still wishing to remain in Europe’s top leagues.
Over the summer Rakitic was widely linked with moves away from the Blaugrana, with clubs such as Juventus and Inter keen to sign the 31-year-old, whose contract expires with the side in 2021.
Apollo Heyes
