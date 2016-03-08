Barcelona reach full agreement with Rabiot: the details

16 February at 15:00
Adrien Rabiot's move to Barcelona has been one of the transfer market telenovelas of the last couple of months but now it seems that its end could be approaching.

As reported by Le Parisien, the French midfielder, who will not renew his contract with PSG, has agreed on everything with Barcelona: salary, signing bonus and sports project.

However, the French source points out that the player, free to commit with any club for the future since January 1, has not yet signed anything. This information comes reportedly directly from Rabiot's environment. "But when Adrien will want to press the button, things will be resolved," the sources say.

 

