Barcelona reach point of ultimatum in pursuit of Arsenal and Juventus target
22 July at 19:45According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Adrien Rabiot remains as Barcelona’s number one target as they look to strengthen their midfield. Paulinho left the club to rejoin Guangzhou Evergrande, whilst Andres Iniesta reached the end of his tenure with the La Liga giants.
Furthermore, Andre Gomes has been linked with a move away from the club, with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur interested in securing his services. Now, it appears as though Barca have reached near breaking point in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot; who was also a target of Arsenal and Juventus, and formerly Spurs.
Rabiot’s PSG contract expires in 2019, so the club may end up having to let him go on a free next Summer if PSG do not accept Barcelona’s advances soon. The Catalan club have made their intentions clear, according to Mundo Deportivo, that if the French club do not agree a deal in the coming weeks, they will lose interest give up; in the hope that this will force the French team into a move.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Sam Wilson @snhw_
Go to comments