The Chilean midfielder seemed destined to join Inter on loan just a few days ago, however, Barcelona have once again hijacked a deal from a Serie A team, having already snatched Malcom from Roma. More updates on the matter are expected in the coming hours, but it seems that the transfer is good to go.

Inter will now have to switch their focus to other targets, with Real Madrid's Luka Modric being one of them, although a transfer would be nearly impossible.

Total agreement for Arturo #Vidal to Barcelona: done deal with Bayern Münich, here we go! #transfers #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 2 augusti 2018

According to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Arturo Vidal.