Barcelona ready to lower asking price for AC Milan and Napoli target
25 October at 13:30AC Milan and Napoli are looking to reinforce their midfield departments and could return to a Barcelona player they observed last summer, but who was not affordable at that time.
According to Mundo Deportivo, after the refusal to lower the request of 40 million euros for Denis Suarez last summer, Barcelona are ready to lower the demand in view of the January transfer market, with Milan and Napoli ready to return to the window.
Suarez is still waiting for his first competitive minutes for Barcelona this season, with the player being unavailable due to a muscle injury at the beginning of the season. Currently, however, it seems that coach Valverde has chosen not to include the 24-year-old in his plans.
Suarez has collected 63 appearances for Barcelona during his career at the club, scoring 6 goals and assisting 10 goals. The player has also had spells at Manchester City, where he had limited playing time, as well as Villareal and Sevilla.
