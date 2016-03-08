Barcelona ready to meet €111M buyout clause for Inter’s Martinez
14 October at 10:05Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to meet Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s highly-rated striker Lautaro Martinez’s buyout clause, as per Tuttosport cited by Football-Italia.
The Catalan giants have been interested in the 22-year-old for quite some time now as it is believed that the club's hierarchy have identified the striker as a replacement for ageing Luis Suarez.
As per the latest development, the Catalan-based club have been informed about Martinez’s €111 million buyout clause and they are ready to meet it in the summer of 2020.
The report further stated that Barca’s hierarchy see Martinez’s buyout clause as a bargain considering his age and talent.
If the move will go through, Martinez will be playing alongside his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou next season.
Martinez has been with Inter since 2018 when he joined from an Argentine outfit Racing Club for a reported fee of €22.7 million.
Since then, the Argentina international has played 34 league matches for the Milan-based club, scoring eight goals.
