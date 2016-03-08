Barcelona players are ready to welcome Neymar back at the club, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Brazilian seems to be regretting his choice to leave the Nou Camp to join PSG where he is living in the shadow of Kylian Mbappé.



According to RAC1, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has talked to Barcelona 'senators' about the possibility of Neymar re-joining the team and all of them gave their green light to the Brazilian's return to the Nou Camp.







According to the Catalan paper, Barcelona fans are also ready to welcome O'Ney back. Most of them have always thought that leaving Barcelona was a big mistake and are ready to forgive him if he decides to return to Barcelona at the end of the season.



Talks between the two clubs have not begun yet and don't appear to be starting anytime soon. Barcelona players' will to welcome Neymar back, however, is a good starting point to possibly begin negotiations in the future.