Barcelona-Real: Casemiro ‘can’t reply’ to question about Lopetegui’s future

Real Madrid star Casemiro spoke to Dazn after the harsh 5-1 defeat of the Merengues in the Clasico.



“This game is the portrait of our season, of what we are now. We are not good, the results of the season prove it. Everybody speaks about the manager but players go on the pitch and we have the responsibility for this.



The problem is not tactical. The problem is everything. We need to improve, we need to do more for this club because this club deserves more, deserves the best.



​We need to remain patient and improve. Future of Lopetegui? I can’t reply to this question, I can say that players must take their responsibility.”