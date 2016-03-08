Barcelona-Real: Guardiola says Madrid miss 'one thing' without Ronaldo
27 October at 13:00Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke to former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov for Univision Deportes.
With the Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid in program tomorrow, Guardiola was asked his thoughts on the big game in the Spanish league.
For the first time in almost 10 years neither Ronaldo nor Mess will play the biggest game of the season in Spain: “Madrid had a good start to the season, now they are going a bit down but they will remain on top for the whole season”, Guardiola said.
“Spanish football was lucky to enjoy Messi and Ronaldo during the last decade. They’ve helped Spanish football to develop. There are no favorites for the Clasico even if I think that playing at home is always a good starting point.”
“Real Madrid remain a top team, either with or without Cristiano. However, they’ve lost a lot. At least 50-60 goals per season. He is an incredible player. Not just for the goals but also for his assists. He is simply unreplaceable.”
Go to comments