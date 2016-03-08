Barcelona-Real Madrid 5-1, ratings: Suarez ‘fires’ Lopetegui?

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-1 in a thrilling Clasico clash at the Nou Camp. Luis Suarez was the MVP of the game with the Uruguay star who netted a hat-trick that could put an end to Julen Lopetegui’s spell at the Bernabeu.



A heavy defeat in Barcelona is exactly what was most feared by the Spanish manager who is now expected to be sacked after this defeat.



Barcelona dominated and scored two goals in the first half. Real Madrid reacted late, but they did it at the beginning of the second half when they halved their disadvantage through a goal of Marcelo. The Merengues came close to scoring the leveler but Luka Modric’s fine shot ended its run in the left post of ter Stegen's goal.



The Merengues stopped to believe they could draw the game and Barcelona scored three goals in the space of ten minutes: two more goals of Suarez and one of Vidal.



Julen Lopetegui’s reign in Madrid could be over already.



