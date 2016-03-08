Barcelona - Real Madrid: El Clasico doesn't miss Messi and Ronaldo

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 5-1 today in the highly anticipated clash at the Nou Camp between the two sides. It was the first El Clasico in almost a decade that did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but did the match really miss the two stars?



Despite the absence of the two, the fans were in for a treat during the match, with both teams, but mainly Barca, showing free-flowing attacking football. The spectators enjoyed many great combinations and build-ups throughout the match, with Luis Suarez being the main star of the evening.



The Uruguayan took responsibility after Messi's injury and showed why he is an important part of this Blaugrana side. He scored a hattrick and looked better than ever in the clash between two big rivals.



Other players such as Coutinho or Arthur also looked very lively and hungry to prove that the team can perform even when the main star is out of action. Ousmane Dembele and Arturo Vidal took advantage of the minutes they were granted and grabbed an assist and goal, respectively, in the dying minutes of the match.



Overall, it was maybe a less attractive match for the fans on paper, due to the absence of the two best players in the world, but it must be said that both teams are still full of fantastic players such as the above mentioned, but also Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Toni Kroos and others on the losing side today. The match showed that they have a lot to offer and that the matchup itself is bigger than a Ronaldo-Messi duel.

Nikita Fesyukov