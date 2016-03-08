Barcelona-Real Madrid: second Clasico in a row without Ronaldo and Messi

The last time Barcelona and Real Madrid was on the 28th of October. The Blaugrana secured a historic 5-1 win that eventually cost Julen Lopetegui his Real Madrid job. On that day, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Leo Messi were playing. While - as you may know - CR7 is off to Juve, Messi had just picked up an arm injury at that time.



Tonight the Blaugrana and the Merengues meet at the Nou Camp again in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. Once again, Messi is off the pitch but this time he has a chance to come off the bench although he is not 100% fit. Of course, that's the reason why Ernesto Valverde has dropped him for tonight's big clash at the Nou Camp.







