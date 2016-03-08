Barcelona refuse to play El Clasico in Madrid
17 October at 14:20Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly refused to play the upcoming El Clasico in Madrid after Real had appealed to do so.
Clashes and protests are currently taking place in Catalonia between independentists and the Spanish police. These clashes have led to a tally of 80 wounded and are putting the first El Clasico of the season in jeopardy.
Real had appealed to La Liga to change the location of the game involving the two fierce rivals. They want the game to be played in Madrid, instead of in Barcelona. La Liga too had proposed that the second El Clasico can be shifted to the Nou Camp.
Mundo Deportivo though, claim that Barca have rejected this proposal and they don't want to play the first fixture in Madrid.
The second proposal is to find another date to play Barcelona-Real Madrid. The most acceptable option is to play on December 18th at the Camp Nou. The two clubs would be in favor of this solution, which however would leave LaLiga unhappy as they are insistent on keeping it on October 26th.
Los Blancos and the Blaugrana will have until Monday to present Comité de Competición their concerns and their proposals.
