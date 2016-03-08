Barcelona refusing to give up on PSG superstar

16 November at 15:25
Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly not willing to give up their chase of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Brazilian left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 to join PSG in what was a shocking, world-record transfer for a fee of 222 million euros. Since then, Neymar has impressed at the French side.

Mundo Deportivo in Spain believe that Barcelona are giving up on the winger and are intent on getting him back from France.

