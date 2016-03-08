Barcelona release squad for Man United second leg
15 April at 21:20Spanish giants FC Barcelona have released their squad for their upcoming UEFA Champions League second leg clash against Manchester United.
The first leg saw Barca pick up a key 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford, as a Luis Suarez strike in the first half proved enough despite United playing very well throughout the game.
Barca have released their squad for the second leg, which will be played tomorrow at the Nou Camp.
