Barcelona remain keen on Lautaro as Inter receive two options - the details
06 April at 15:25As Tuttosport points out this morning (via FCInterNews.it), there isn't a day that goes by in Spain - particularly in Catalonia - without a mention of Lautaro Martinez' rumoured move to Barcelona in the summer. The contacts, per the newspaper, have been ongoing for weeks now.
Of course, however, the Coronavirus has slowed down the negotiations but the feeling is that Barcelona will reach an agreement with Inter by succumbing to their demands. There are two options on the table for the Nerazzurri, should they decide to sell.
Barcelona could decide to pay the release clause of €110m or offer €70-80m plus one or two technical counterparts. In this regards, the likes of Vidal, Semedo, Arthur, Coutinho, even Griezmann could be included. Of course, the price could change depending on the player.
As for the salary, the Catalan side are willing to put €7-8m per year on the plate, while Inter are ready to give €4m per year for a contract renewal.
