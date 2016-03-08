Barcelona, renewed interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder
23 October at 18:00Barcelona are renewing their interest in 24-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The Spanish midfielder was wanted by the Blaugrana in 2016 when he was worth around €45 million, but they decided against taking a risk on the 21-year-old. However, that indecisiveness will cost them, as now he is under contract to Atletico until 2026, with a release clause in his contract worth €150 million.
Saul is a product of Atletico’s youth system and has been a key member of the squad under coach Diego Simeone. So far this season Saul has played every game for the side, starting in all of them. Therefore, Barcelona will have to pay a hefty fee if they are to secure his signature next summer.
Since his debut for the Atletico first team in 2012, the 24-year-old Spaniard has made 261 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.
Apollo Heyes
