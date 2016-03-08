Barcelona, renewed interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder
02 December at 17:15Barcelona have renewed their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana are interested in the 24-year-old German midfielder, who has been consistently strong with the Bundesliga side so far this season. The club are working on revitalising their aging midfield, with the old guard like Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal struggling for playing time under coach Ernesto Valverde.
Weigl, who is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2021, has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season, impressing as both a defensive midfielder and as a centre back. His strong defensive performances are one of the reasons why the club has only lost two league games so far this season out of a possible 13.
The Blaugrana might make an offer for the player in the upcoming January transfer window, the report highlights.
Apollo Heyes
