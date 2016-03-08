41 million euros spent for 25 minutes played. Malcom is a case in Spain, especially in Catalonia, because Barcelona has invested millions of dollars on the former Bordeaux winger, breaking up the deal with Roma and also breaking relations with the Giallorossi for a player who has been like a ghost. Not even summoned by Valverde in his last matches, Malcom is tactically running below the ideas of the Barça coach who wasn’t enthusiastic about his purchase, to put it mildly. In short, Malcom adventure with Blaugrana has started very badly.



NO, THANKS – It’s not a coincidence that, in recent days, more than one rumor arrives from Brazil, about the intention of Malcom to propose himself again to the Italian clubs for the January transfer window. Without even mentioning Rome for obvious reasons, the Malcolm entourage would have evaluated the Inter option, considering the relations established with the Nerazzurri in the last June that, at the end, hadn’t led to a definitive agreement. Today Malcom would have a step back and take into consideration the move for January. But Inter didn’t like the behaviour that the player had in the negotiation with Roma; moreover, Politano and Keita Baldé are considered satisfactory solutions for the Malcom position and both will certainly remain in the Inter project for all the season. No to Malcom, then.

(Calciomercato)Emanuele Giulianelli