Barcelona, replacement for injury prone Umtiti found in Brazil
01 November at 13:20Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti's ongoing physical issues may force the Blaugrana to make a strong move in the upcoming January transfer window, with the club already leaning towards a potential signing, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Catalonian club are interested in 26-year-old Brazilian defender Rodrigo Caio, who is currently playing for Brazilian side Flamengo. His strong performances this season have helped guide the club to the Copa Libertadores final.
He has made 32 appearances so far this season for Flamengo, helping them keep 13 clean sheets in the process. He has also managed to score three goals for the Brazilian club, including in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final against Gremio.
He is contracted to Flamengo until 2023, but Barcelona are hoping that the offer of regular play time with the club may convince him to make the move over to Europe.
Apollo Heyes
