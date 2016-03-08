Barcelona representative to observe Chelsea target in Juventus-Genoa
17 October at 12:20Barcelona are currently looking to reinforce two positions on the transfer market. One is the centre-back post and the other is the striker position, for which the Blaugrana are observing several players, including a Serie A revelation of the season so far.
According to Tuttosport, Ariedo Braida, Barcelona representative and former Milan director, will travel to Italy to observe Juventus-Genoa on Saturday in Serie A. However, Braida will not be monitoring any Juventus player, but Krzysztof Piątek, Serie A top scorer at the moment.
The 23-year-old Polish striker joined Genoa this summer from Cracovia and managed to make an immediate impact for the Grifoni, scoring 13 goals in 8 official appearances for the club in all competitions.
The amazing form has also earned Piatek his first cap for Poland last month as well as his first goal for the country against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League a week ago.
