Barcelona rival Man U for Roma transfer guru
15 September at 14:30According to the latest reports from the Spanish media, via CalcioMercato, Barcelona are upping their pursuit of Roma sporting director Monchi, as they have been despite the situation regarding Malcom in the summer. The Brazilian winger was on the verge of joining Roma before Barcelona bid at the eleventh hour and signed the Bordeaux forward.
Despite this, there is no animosity reported between Barcelona and therefore a move for Monchi could realistically take place with no major obstacles. The biggest obstacle, in fact, is that Manchester United are also looking to hire a sporting director and, aside from Juventus’ director Paratici, the Red Devils could look to hire Roma’s Monchi too.
Now, it will be left up to both Roma and Monchi himself to decide on what next, with the Capital club likely to be unwilling to part with their genius transfer guru, who has helped them secure some talented young players and more established talent over the summer, including the signing of Justin Kluivert from Ajax.
