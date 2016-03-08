Barcelona, Ronaldinho: 'I can't say that Messi is the best of all time, but...'
13 December at 16:45Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho spoke about the Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"I'm happy for Messi because he's a friend, as well as being an icon. I don't like comparisons because it's hard to identify who's the best in history. There’s Maradona, Pelé, Ronaldo... I can't say that Messi is the best ever, but he's the best of his time.”
The 32-year-old Argentinian forward has scored 617 goals and provided 250 assists in his 702 appearances with the Blaugrana, becoming the club’s most beloved and treasured player in their history. He won his sixth Ballon d’Or this year, beating out other favourites such as Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk. So far this season Messi has 14 goals and provided eight assists in 15 appearances for the Catalan club.
Apollo Heyes
