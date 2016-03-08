Barcelona, Roura: 'Tito convinced Messi to stay'



Five years since the death of Tito Vilanova, former Barcelona technician, who died on April 25th 2014 due to cancer, his deputy Jordi Roura offered some insight into the man, on radio Sin Concesiones.



“He was a simple person with a great personality. He knew how to handle a range of tasks and this made him special. Barça experienced a very tough situation, but his professionalism was indisputable. I’ll also tell you some background on Messi. It is true that Leo was not sure to continue, it is true that this meeting took place, I was not there, they had been talking for many hours and it is true that, although I do not know what they said, Messi changed his approach and, fortunately for Barcelona, ​​he decided to continue here ".



