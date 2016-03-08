Barcelona’s Malcom edging closer to joining Zenit Saint Petersburg

02 August at 14:20
Spanish giants FC Barcelona winger Malcom is closer to joining the Russian side FC Zenit Saint Petersburg, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil U23 international has had a below-par time after joining the Catalan giants in the summer of 2018 and was expected to leave the club after the arrival of Antoine Griezmann from league rivals Atletico Madrid for a fee of €120 million.

As per the latest development, Malcom’s move to the Russian club is nearly done and he is set to become the fourth-most expensive player to leave Barcelona in a deal worth of €40 million after Neymar, Luis Figo and Paulinho.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.