Barcelona’s Malcom edging closer to joining Zenit Saint Petersburg

Spanish giants FC Barcelona winger Malcom is closer to joining the Russian side FC Zenit Saint Petersburg, according to Mundo Deportivo.



The Brazil U23 international has had a below-par time after joining the Catalan giants in the summer of 2018 and was expected to leave the club after the arrival of Antoine Griezmann from league rivals Atletico Madrid for a fee of €120 million.



As per the latest development, Malcom’s move to the Russian club is nearly done and he is set to become the fourth-most expensive player to leave Barcelona in a deal worth of €40 million after Neymar, Luis Figo and Paulinho.

