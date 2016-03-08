Barcelona's Milan raid: Rodriguez targeted, Lautaro's release clause triggered?

Ricardo Rodriguez Milan ok
30 June at 13:10
Barcelona in the hunt for reinforcements on the transfer market and have identified Milano as the city to raid, with two principal targets for the Blaugrana to satisfy the demands of Ernesto Valverde.

The first target is AC Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez, as reported by Sport, who could be on his way out of the club as the Rossoneri are finalizing the purchase of Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid.

With the Frenchman, Milan will have four players for one position and at least two of these will have to leave to free up space. The Swiss fullback could be available for around 15 million euros and Barcelona have already been in contact with Milan regarding a possible day, as next week could be decisive for a potential deal.

The other goal, according to reports from Argentina, is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. According to reports from ​Radio La Red, Barcelona would like to trigger the player's release clause (112 million euros) and reunite him with Lionel Messi at club level after a positive showing together for Argentina at the Copa America.

