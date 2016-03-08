Barcelona's Paulinho reveals how close he was to joining Inter while at Corinthians

Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Paulinho spoke to the Player's Tribune and revealed how close he was to joining Inter when he was at Brazilian side Corinthians:



"There was a crazy situation: my agent called me telling me that the Nerazzurri wanted an answer within 15 minutes. All this happened before the start of training, I went to the technician and told him what was happening, and then I said to him: I do not know what to do ... We’re talking about Inter, one of the best clubs in the world”



Tite told me: 'The decision is yours. I would like you to stay, but life is yours. Return to the locker room and reflect. And when you've decided, come back to the field. If you decide to stay, make the gesture of the thumb up; if you want to go away, do the opposite. At that point I will understand. "After calling my agent, I went in. I waited two seconds to create suspense, then raised my thumb. Tite sighed and said, “My God, I thought you'd be gone”.

