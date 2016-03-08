Barcelona’s Rafinha ready to rejects Fiorentina for Valencia

28 July at 10:55
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is set to reject Italian Serie A club Fiorentina in order to move to league rivals Valencia, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants after failing to cement a permanent spot in the playing eleven at the club since joining them back in 2011.

It is because of that reason the Brazil international spent the previous season on loan with Inter Milan but that did not go as per plan.

It was reported earlier that Seria A outfit Fiorentina was still keep in acquiring his services, however, as per the new development, Rafinha is keener for a move to Valencia who are eager to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.
 

