Barcelona's transfer plans explained for rest of the summer transfer window explained
17 July at 17:20FC Barcelona have so far completed two signings in the ongoing summer transfer window. These two summer signings are midfielder Arthur and central defender Clement Lenglet.
Arthur moved to Barcelona from Brazilian club Gremio and the two clubs had already agreed a deal for the Brazilian midfielder earlier in the month of March. Clement Lenglet arrived at Camp Nou from Sevilla.
FC Barcelona paid 35 million euros for 23 year old Clement Lenglet in the summer transfer window because that was his release clause at Sevilla. As per the information gathered by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not sign another player unless and until they sell a few players.
FC Barcelona new technical secretary Eric Abidal now wants to make some money by allowing a few of the players that are no longer required at FC Barcelona leave the club in the summer transfer window. Chelsea star Willian and PSG’s Rabiot have identified as a transfer targets.
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments