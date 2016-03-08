Barcelona's Vidal still a summer priority for Inter and Conte: the details
28 February at 15:00Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is still wanted by Inter and their coach Antonio Conte, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri looked to sign the 32-year-old Chilean midfielder, who is contracted to the Catalan club until 2021, in last month’s transfer window. A deal never materialised and the player ended up remaining with the Blaugrana, with the Milanese club instead investing €20 million in former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Whilst Barcelona are looking to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer, the report continues, the Nerazzurri are hoping to sign Vidal regardless of the negotiations for Martinez. The 32-year-old Chilean has made 29 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1329 minutes. In that time, he’s scored six goals and provided three assists. He has failed to earn consistent playing time this season, first under Ernesto Valverde and now under Quique Setién.
Apollo Heyes
