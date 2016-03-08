Barcelona scouted Pogba in Switzerland- reports
21 September at 20:55La Liga giants Barcelona reportedly scouted Paul Pogba when he recently scored twice for the Red Devils against the Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.
While Pogba has been at the receiving end of loads of criticism for his poor showings at Old Trafford, his brace in Switzerland had guided United to a 3-0 win over Young Boys in their opening game of the UEFA Champions League.
Mundo Deportivo state that Barcelona are still keen on Pogba and they had watched Pogba from the stands, as the Frenchman scored that brace in Bern.
The Catalans were impressed by how Pogba played and they have not left the chase of him, after an offer for him of about 50 million euros plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina was rejected by United.
Barcelona could make a big offer in January in an attempt to lure Pogba away, but United seem intent on keeping their star player.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
